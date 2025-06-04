Weld County Investigators Still Seeking Justice in 2003 Death of Ault Woman

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Cold case continues to impact Northern Colorado community as investigators renew call for information

WELD COUNTY, CO – More than two decades after the tragic death of 40-year-old Margarette Brown, a mother of four from Ault, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to seek new leads in the case and asking for the public’s help.

On the night of June 1, 2003, Brown made several phone calls between 8:17 and 8:53 p.m. — first to her grandfather and then to a friend. At 9:01 p.m., she placed a 911 call reporting that two unidentified women were in her home and that she wanted them to leave. The dispatcher noted that Brown sounded intoxicated during the call.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Two Weld County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the residence. Upon arrival, they found the home’s lights on and the front door open, but the screen door closed. Despite calling out to Brown, there was no response and no one appeared to be inside.

Three days later, on June 4, 2003, Brown’s body was discovered in an irrigation canal near Weld County Roads 43 and 90. Since then, investigators have interviewed numerous friends and family members, but no substantial leads have emerged.

Brown’s death remains an open case that continues to affect loved ones and the broader Northern Colorado community. Weld County officials hope renewed public interest may help bring closure to her family.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Weld County tip line at (970) 304-6464.

For more information, visit the Weld County Sheriff’s Office website: weldsheriff.com

Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office