Fatal Crash Under Investigation in Loveland After Vehicle Fails to Yield at Highway 287 Intersection

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Incident highlights ongoing safety concerns at a high-risk intersection in Northern Colorado

LOVELAND, Colo. – A Loveland man has died following a serious two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 42nd Street SE and Highway 287 on Friday, May 30, 2025, prompting renewed calls for caution at one of the region’s more dangerous intersections.

The Loveland Police Department’s CRASH team responded at approximately 1:12 p.m. to a T-bone style collision involving a 2020 Toyota Highlander and a 2022 Freightliner M-Line Van. Investigators say the 74-year-old driver of the Toyota Highlander was turning left from southbound Highway 287 onto 42nd Street SE under a flashing yellow turn light when he failed to yield to northbound traffic. The Freightliner, driven by a 38-year-old man, collided with the Highlander in the intersection.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



The impact of the crash propelled both vehicles off the road and into a nearby field northeast of the intersection. Loveland Fire Rescue Authority and Thompson Valley EMS responded. The Freightliner driver was not injured, but the Highlander’s driver was trapped in his vehicle and extricated by first responders. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and later succumbed to those injuries.

Northbound Highway 287 was closed for approximately four hours while the incident was investigated. Authorities say that neither alcohol nor excessive speed appears to be a contributing factor at this time.

According to the Loveland Police, failure to yield while turning left is a common cause of serious crashes at this intersection and similar intersections in the area. Drivers are urged to use extra caution when turning left across busy highways, where approaching vehicles may be moving faster than they appear.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant information is asked to contact the Loveland Police Department Tip Line at 970-962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.

Information provided by the Loveland Police Department.