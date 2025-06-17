Weld County Man Arrested Following ICAC Child Exploitation Investigation

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Multi-agency tips lead to felony arrest as part of effort to combat online child abuse

A Weld County man has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child following a months-long investigation into internet-based crimes against minors.

Detectives with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office acted on multiple tips received from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force earlier this year. ICAC is a nationwide initiative that supports law enforcement efforts to identify, investigate, and prosecute offenders involved in child exploitation via the internet.

The investigation began in February 2025 when WCSO received information from ICAC regarding the alleged distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material within Weld County. After a thorough follow-up, detectives identified 35-year-old Jacob Schmidt as the primary suspect.

On June 11, 2025, Schmidt was taken into custody and charged with sexual exploitation of a child, a class 4 felony. The charge pertains to the alleged possession, viewing, or control of sexually exploitative material involving minors. A Weld County judge set Schmidt’s bond at $150,000 cash/surety.

Weld County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sergeant Gerry Porter emphasized the ongoing importance of investigative work in these cases. “The scary part is, without people willing to do this work, there are so many more people who don’t get caught,” Porter said.

The Sheriff’s Office reaffirmed its commitment to aggressively pursuing those who exploit children online.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

To learn more about ICAC and its support for local law enforcement efforts, visit https://www.icactaskforce.org.

Information provided by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.