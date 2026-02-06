Help Your Neighbors

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

As I write this, it’s already in the mid-60s outside, with sunshine and fresh air that feels more like a cool summer day than early February. It’s shaping up to be a beautiful weekend across Northern Colorado.

That contrast stands out in this week’s edition. While the weather offers a welcome break, many of our neighbors are still navigating winter realities—stretching grocery budgets, worrying about heating bills, or relying on local food programs to get through the season. From KidsPak’s citywide food drive to expanded food pantry access in Wellington and heating assistance available across the region, these stories show Northern Colorado stepping up when it matters.

At the same time, community life continues. This weekend’s calendar is full of concerts, markets, exhibits, and chances to get outside. Showing up—whether to volunteer, support a local event, or simply stay connected—is part of how we look out for one another.

If you’re planning the weekend, our calendar includes hundreds of listings across Northern Colorado, available here in the E-Edition and anytime at northfortynews.com/calendar. Enjoy the weather, get out there, and if you can, lend a hand along the way.

See you out there,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

