Winter Weather Advisory Continues for Northern Colorado Mountains

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Snow and blowing snow may cause travel issues through late Saturday

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through midnight tonight for the northern Colorado mountains, with snow and strong winds expected to create hazardous travel conditions.

The National Weather Service’s Hazardous Weather Outlook for northern Colorado indicates that periods of snow, combined with wind gusts approaching 50 mph, may result in blowing snow and sharply reduced visibility in the high country. Mountain passes and exposed roadways could become challenging to navigate, particularly this evening.

Travelers using mountain routes such as U.S. Highway 34, Colorado Highway 14, and other higher-elevation roads should be prepared for slick conditions and sudden drops in visibility. Conditions may worsen quickly in open areas as winds increase after sunset.

Across lower elevations of Northern Colorado, including the Fort Collins area, cooler temperatures are expected, with highs generally in the 40s. No significant snowfall is expected on the plains, but travelers heading west into the mountains should plan accordingly.

The outlook suggests quieter weather early next week, with generally drier and warmer conditions before another chance of mountain snow later in the week.

