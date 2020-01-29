Colorado Eagles Take Center Ice with UCHealth Cancer Warriors to Honor Their Battle

he Colorado Eagles and UCHealth held the annual Eagles Fight Cancer Night game at the Budweiser Event Center in Loveland Saturday evening to give high respects and esteem to people everywhere battling cancer.

Through the unity of UCHealth and the Colorado Eagles, a lot of cancer warriors and their supporting families and friends were treated with tickets to Saturday’s game against the San Antonio Rampage. In addition to attending the game, cancer warriors and their supporters also received exceptional gameday experiences. A few of these treats included the formation of a cancer ribbon on ice and a flag presentation during the National Anthem. Several cancer warriors had the pleasant pleasure of riding on the Eagles Fanboni.

“It is truly a privilege to spend time with these cancer warriors and their families, as they help us in recognizing their incredible efforts during this special night,” said Eagles president and general manager Chris Stewart.

In addition to the amazing experiences provided Saturday evening, Eagles players also wore certain black and lavender jerseys in an attempt to raise money and awareness for cancer. After the game, the black and lavender jerseys were auctioned off for proceeds in order to benefit the Oncology Patient Assistance Fund through the UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation.