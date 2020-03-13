Poudre Schools Cancels Classes, Extending Spring Break for Students by a Full Week

Dear PSD families,

Our global community faces a health crisis in which Poudre School District can play a critical role in social distancing and to help slow transmission of the COVID-19 virus. We can and must do our part to safeguard the health of our students, families and communities. PSD has made the difficult decision to extend spring break for all schools for March 16-27.

To be clear, all PSD facilities and schools will be closed for the two weeks. Throughout that time, PSD will continue to consult with public health officials about plans to re-open.

Families can expect that the first week (March 16-20) is time to rest, as planned. Expect communication soon about what remote learning will look like the second week (March 23-27) during the closure.

Our focus during this time is on enrichment and enhancement, but we know learning won’t look the same as what our students experience at school each day. Expect education to be interrupted.

We know there will be many questions and will share more information as soon as possible through email and on the PSD website.

Sincerely,

Sandra Smyser, Ph.D.

Superintendent