Bestselling Author and Illustrator John Rocco to Speak at Old Town Library

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Award-winning creator of Blackout and How We Got to the Moon visits Fort Collins for talk and book signing

FORT COLLINS – The Poudre River Public Library District will host New York Times bestselling author and illustrator John Rocco for an Author Talk and Book Signing on Tuesday, October 28, from 6:00–7:00 p.m. at the Old Town Library, in the Large Meeting Room Combo.

Rocco is best known for his Caldecott Honor-winning picture book Blackout and his Sibert Honor-winning How We Got to the Moon, which was also longlisted for the National Book Award. He has illustrated numerous acclaimed works, including the covers for Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard, and The Trials of Apollo series, as well as Percy Jackson’s Greek Gods and Percy Jackson’s Greek Heroes.

The event offers readers of all ages an opportunity to meet and talk with Rocco, hear insights into his storytelling and illustration process, and learn about his journey from artist to celebrated author. Following the talk, guests are invited to a book signing and book sales courtesy of The Crowded Bookshelf.

This author’s appearance is part of the library’s ongoing effort to bring nationally recognized voices to Northern Colorado, inspiring creativity and connection through literature and art.

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.