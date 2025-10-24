Northern Water to Add Small Amount of Water to Chimney Hollow Reservoir for Testing

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Less than two percent of capacity to be filled as uranium monitoring continues; downstream portal receives finishing touches

LOVELAND, Colo. — Northern Water has announced that a small amount of water will be introduced into the new Chimney Hollow Reservoir this November as part of continued testing and monitoring. The decision follows the discovery of naturally occurring uranium minerals at the construction site west of Loveland.

Less than two percent of the reservoir’s total capacity will be added to help engineers and scientists collect additional data, confirm water-quality models, and complete safety assessments before the reservoir begins full operations. No water will be released downstream during this early phase, which is focused on understanding how uranium minerals interact with water and ensuring long-term safety.

“Collecting data and modeling are crucial steps in developing mitigation strategies,” Northern Water officials said. “We want to make sure we have all the information needed to evaluate operational and treatment options.”

The organization continues to conduct geochemical testing, modeling, and field investigations to determine how uranium leaches into water and what concentrations might occur once the reservoir is operational. To minimize future leaching, any unused rock from construction containing uranium-bearing minerals will be buried beneath a layer of water-sealing clay, effectively isolating it from exposure.

While this discovery has prompted adjustments to the filling schedule, Northern Water maintains that the issue can be safely managed and that Chimney Hollow Reservoir remains vital to meeting Northern Colorado’s growing water supply needs.

Downstream Tunnel Portal, 2025 (Photo by Northern Water)

Meanwhile, visible progress continues elsewhere on the project. Architectural crews have completed the finishing touches on the downstream tunnel portal, including the engraved inscription “Chimney Hollow 2025” above the entrance. Workers are also staining the sculpted shotcrete to match the surrounding sedimentary rock formations, blending the structure naturally into the landscape.

For continued updates, testing information, visit Northern Water’s Chimney Hollow Page at northernwater.org/CHRP.

Source: Northern Water