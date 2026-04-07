Duncan Coker To Perform In Niwot

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com
Colorado balladeer brings storytelling and western sound to intimate hometown stage
Music fans in Northern Colorado can catch a night of live storytelling and western-inspired sound as Duncan Coker takes the stage in Niwot on Saturday, April 11.
The performance runs from 7:00 p.m. to midnight at The Wheel House, offering a chance to experience Coker’s signature style up close. Known for his strong vocals and narrative-driven songwriting, Coker blends traditional western tones with modern influences, creating a sound that resonates across generations.
Whether performing solo or alongside his band Flattop Rider, Coker delivers a grounded, authentic performance shaped by Colorado roots. His music reflects the rhythm of the region—wide open spaces, long roads, and stories that linger.
This hometown show offers a relaxed setting for locals to gather, enjoy live music, and connect with the region’s creative spirit.
Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.