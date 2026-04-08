Fort Collins Police Arrest Man In Child Exploitation Case

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Former school employee faces felony charges following investigation into online activity with a minor

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Services has arrested a 29-year-old man on felony charges related to the alleged sexual exploitation of a child, following a months-long investigation that began late last year.

Community Message

According to investigators, police were first notified in December 2025 of a digital relationship between an adult male and a juvenile female that began through a messaging app. Detectives identified the suspect as Benjamin Rees and determined that he allegedly sent sexual images to the minor and attempted to engage in sexual activity online over a period of about one month, beginning in November 2025.

Benjamin Rees

Rees was arrested on April 6 and booked into the Larimer County Jail on multiple charges, including a Class 4 felony for internet sexual exploitation of a child and a Class 6 felony for promotion of obscenity to a minor.

Police say Rees is a former employee of Blevins Middle School and has not worked for the Poudre School District since April 2025. District officials have cooperated with the investigation.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Authorities are asking anyone who may have been affected or who has additional information about similar behavior to come forward. Tips can be directed to FCPS Criminalist Laura Knudsen at (970) 416-2825 or to Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.

No identifying information about the juvenile victim has been released.

All charges are allegations, and the suspect is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

Attribution: Information provided by Fort Collins Police Services.