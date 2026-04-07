Housing Catalyst to Open Project-Based Waiting List for Wellington Apartments

WELLINGTON, CO – Housing Catalyst has announced the upcoming Spring 2026 opening of a Project-Based Voucher (PBV) waiting list specifically for affordable housing units in Wellington. This opening will provide local residency opportunities for families and individuals in need of 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes.

Unlike traditional tenant-based vouchers, these Project-Based Vouchers are tied to specific units within the Wellington community. This means the rental assistance remains with the apartment; as such, applicants are assigned to a designated unit rather than selecting one themselves.

Community Message

Housing Catalyst is committed to expanding accessible housing options in Northern Colorado and encourages community members to prepare for the application period.

Details regarding the official opening date and application instructions will be released shortly. For the most up-to-date information, please visit the website:

housingcatalyst.com/waiting-lists

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