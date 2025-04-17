Epic Love Stories Come Alive at Fort Collins Symphony Concert

The Fort Collins Symphony wraps up its 101st season with a musical journey through tales of passion, tragedy, and cultural heritage in Tales of Star-Crossed Lovers. Join Maestro Wes Kenney and the orchestra on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at the Fort Collins Lincoln Center—or tune in live from home.

This season finale brings global storytelling to the stage with music from Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet, Florence Price’s Colonial Dance, and Brahms’ Tragic Overture. The concert also features guest artist and pipa virtuoso Gao Hong performing her award-winning composition Flying Dragon, along with Zhou Long’s Beijing Drum, a piece blending traditional Chinese music with Western orchestration.

Another highlight: Chickasaw composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate’s percussive and powerful Chokfi’, inspired by Indigenous folklore. Together, these works explore themes of longing, resilience, and emotional depth.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Event Details:

Where: Fort Collins Lincoln Center, 417 W Magnolia St

When: Saturday, May 3, 2025 | 7:30 PM

How: In person or via livestream

Tickets: $28–$73 (adults), $11.50 (students/children), $28 (livestream)

fcsymphony.org/discovery | lctix.com

Special Events Leading Up to the Concert:

Composer Talk : April 30 at Old Town Library (Free)

: April 30 at Old Town Library (Free) Open Rehearsal : May 1 at Lincoln Center (Free)

: May 1 at Lincoln Center (Free) Maestro’s Musings Lecture: May 3 before the concert (Included with ticket)

About the Artist: Gao Hong

Internationally acclaimed pipa player Gao Hong has graced stages from Carnegie Hall to Lincoln Center. A five-time McKnight Fellow and Global Music Award-winner, she blends tradition and innovation like no other. In Flying Dragon, she channels her life experiences into music that soars.

About the Fort Collins Symphony

Since 1923, the Fort Collins Symphony has brought professional orchestral music to Northern Colorado. Now in its 101st season, the FCS continues to champion cultural expression, education, and community under the baton of Maestro Wes Kenney.