Spring Snow Returns: Cold, Wind, and Winter Travel Ahead

Three-Day Northern Colorado Forecast: April 17–19, 2025



By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

If you’ve already packed away the winter gear, you may want to grab it again. Northern Colorado is gearing up for a quick return to wintry conditions with everything from gusty winds and fire weather concerns to accumulating snow and icy roads.

Thursday, April 17: Breezy, Dry, Then Wet

Today begins with sunshine and mild temperatures, but don’t be fooled—changes are already brewing. According to NOAA and CSU’s atmospheric reports, we’ll top out near 69°F, but gusty northwest winds (up to 34 mph) and relative humidity under 20% are combining to create critical fire weather conditions, especially along and south of I-70, including South Park, the Palmer Divide, and parts of the Front Range Foothills.

By the afternoon, expect scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms to move in. Snow will begin in the mountains and could dip into the foothills and plains overnight as temperatures fall to the upper 20s.

Friday, April 18: Snow Arrives and Cold Locks In

Friday brings a strong pattern shift. Daytime highs will struggle to reach 36°F across the I-25 corridor, with snow likely from the morning through the evening. Expect 1–2 inches in the lower elevations, and up to 13 inches in the high country, per the Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service (HWOBOU).

Winter travel conditions are expected in the foothills, mountains, and even along the I-25 corridor, with roads becoming slick and visibility reduced.

Saturday, April 19: Lingering Snow and Bitter Chill

Saturday stays cloudy and cold, with snow tapering off by late morning. Expect a high near 48°F, though it may feel colder with damp conditions and cloud cover. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 20s, so keep the frost covers handy for gardens and outdoor plants.

Extended Outlook: A Gradual Warm-Up

Warmer air pushes in Sunday, reaching the low 60s, with continued chances for showers through midweek. Monday and Tuesday will hover in the mid-60s, but don’t be surprised by lingering mountain snow and plains rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

Key Weather Alerts (as of April 17, 2025, 4:31 AM MDT):

Red Flag Fire Warning : Thursday afternoon for southern zones of Northern Colorado

: Thursday afternoon for southern zones of Northern Colorado Winter Travel Advisory : Friday into Saturday – mountain snow (7–13″) , icy roads

: Friday into Saturday – , icy roads Cold Snap: Lows in the 20s expected Friday and Saturday nights