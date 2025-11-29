Holiday Adventures Across Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Festive Markets, Dazzling Lights, Outdoor Traditions, and Mountain Celebrations Fill the Season

Northern Colorado is heading into a busy, magical stretch of the holidays, with something for everyone — from artisan craft fairs and tree-cutting traditions to community light displays, charitable celebrations, and live performances. Here are some of the top events to check out in the coming weeks.

The Festival of Trees Artist Market draws shoppers to Greeley’s Tointon Art Gallery, where more than 20 local and regional makers feature handmade ornaments, ceramics, soaps, cards, and festive gifts — perfect for early holiday shopping. Read more: https://northfortynews.com/category/art-lifestyle/festival-of-trees-artist-market-brings-local-makers-together/

The Garden of Lights at Dale Ames Gardens in Fort Collins is another magical holiday destination worth checking out. Each year, the garden is transformed into a winter wonderland of shimmering lights, illuminating pathways, trees, and seasonal displays — perfect for families, date nights, or a quiet stroll under the glow of festive décor.

In Fort Collins, the Holiday Blues Market at Fort Collins Nursery brings live music, a visit from Mrs. Claus, trees and greenery, and dozens of specialty vendors — a festive way to browse seasonal treasures in a cozy, low-key setting. More information: https://northfortynews.com/category/art-lifestyle/holiday-blues-market-lights-up-fort-collins-nursery/

The Jolly Trolley Holiday Open House offers nostalgia and community spirit as visitors tour the historic Mountain Avenue Trolley Barn, meet Santa, enjoy therapy animals, and take part in family-friendly holiday activities. Full story: https://northfortynews.com/category/art-lifestyle/jolly-trolley-holiday-open-house-returns-dec-13/

Among outdoor traditions, Christmas-tree permits are again available from the U.S. Forest Service for the Arapaho National Forest, Roosevelt National Forest, and the Pawnee National Grassland — giving families the chance to head into the mountains, cut their own tree, and carry on a beloved holiday ritual. Learn more: https://northfortynews.com/category/life-in-noco/christmas-tree-permits-available-for-northern-colorado-forests/

Jillian Jones, Audrey Jones, Courtney Jones, and Emma Jones gaze at the NightLights tree. (Courtesy Ryan Conway / Realities For Children)

A returning highlight this year is NightLights Tree Lighting Celebration on December 1 in Fort Collins — a community gathering that brings the region together in support of children in need. The free event features live music, hot cocoa and cookies, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, real reindeer, holiday treats, and culminates with the lighting of the 50-foot “big blue” NightLights tree — a powerful symbol of hope and support for vulnerable youth.

The region’s holiday lights are transforming towns into festive wonderlands. In Old Town Fort Collins, downtown buildings and trees glow with thousands of bulbs, adding seasonal warmth to the city streets. Near Timnath, CO, the expanded NoCo Winter Wonderland returns with moving-light displays, tunnels, animated sculptures, and synchronized shows — creating a stunning experience for families and visitors alike.

Up in the mountains, the Greening of Red Feather Craft Fair — held by the Red Feather Lakes Community Association — is set for Saturday, December 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair brings together local crafters and artisans selling handmade gifts and décor, with the option to combine shopping with a tree-cutting trip for your Christmas tree. More details at: https://redfeatherlake.net and tree permits: https://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits

For those seeking fresh air, the free entry day offered by Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s “Fresh Air Fridayʼ’ encourages families and friends to hit the trails, enjoy wildlife, or just soak in some winter scenery in the state parks region-wide. Full story: https://northfortynews.com/category/art-lifestyle/fresh-air-friday-offers-free-entry-to-colorado-state-parks/

Canyon Concert Ballet’s Nutcracker (Photo courtesy Canyon Concert Ballet)

Wrapping up the season, classic holiday magic returns with the seasonal run of The Nutcracker, expanded across multiple venues in Northern Colorado to reach more communities and families. Details: https://northfortynews.com/category/art-lifestyle/the-nutcracker-returns-to-northern-colorado-expands-to-new-stages-across-the-region/

These events — and many more — are happening around Northern Colorado right now.

Find full details and additional events on our calendar: northfortynews.com/calendar.