JJ Grey & Mofro Bring Soulful Southern Rock to Denver’s Mission Ballroom

Renowned singer, songwriter, and performer JJ Grey, along with his band Mofro, will ignite the stage at Denver’s Mission Ballroom on Saturday, February 1, 2025, bringing their signature blend of Southern rock, swamp funk, and Memphis soul to the Mile High City. The performance is part of their nationwide tour celebrating the release of Olustee, Grey’s first self-produced album in nearly a decade.

A Florida native, Grey has captivated audiences for years with his deeply personal music, which often draws on his love for the wild landscapes of his home state. Olustee continues this tradition with songs that evoke themes of redemption, rebirth, and the enduring power of nature. His raspy baritone vocals, paired with evocative lyrics and unforgettable melodies, offer listeners a powerful experience.

“The best songs I’ve ever written, I never wrote,” says Grey. “They wrote themselves.” This raw, honest approach to songwriting has earned him critical acclaim and a devoted following. As NPR notes, his music blends Southern-fried rock with swamp funk, enriched by his plainspoken lyrics and blue-collar authenticity.

Joining Grey and Mofro for the night is Lucero, adding to what promises to be an unforgettable evening of live music. Grey’s latest album, Olustee, features tracks like “Wonderland,” a celebratory anthem, and “Deeper Than Belief,” a soulful reflection on life’s deeper meanings. With this album, Grey continues to push the boundaries of his musical talents, bringing listeners closer to the heart of his Florida roots.

In addition to his music, Grey has taken on a new role as a spokesperson for the Live Wildly Foundation’s ‘Join the Movement’ campaign, advocating for the preservation and celebration of Florida’s natural environments.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

7:30 p.m. Venue: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO Ticket Prices: $54.59 – $237.09

$54.59 – $237.09 Website: Mission Ballroom

Mission Ballroom Phone: 720-577-6884

Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to his music, JJ Grey & Mofro’s live performance is sure to offer a night filled with passion, energy, and unforgettable music. Get your tickets now and be part of the experience!

Listen to the new album and check out the music video for “Deeper Than Belief” here.