CSU Takes Historic Step to Join the PAC-12

A bold, new day is dawning for Colorado State University and Ram Athletics. CSU is among four schools joining the Pac-12 in 2026 as part of a move to rebuild the storied athletic conference.

“We are taking control of our future at CSU by forming an alliance of six peer institutions who will serve as the foundation for a new era of the Pac-12,” President Amy Parsons said. “This move elevates CSU in a way which benefits all our students, bolsters our core mission, and strengthens our reputation for academic and research excellence. CSU is honored to be among the universities asked to help carry on the history and tradition of the Pac-12 as a highly competitive conference with some of the nation’s leading research institutions.”

Four schools from the Mountain West – CSU, Boise State University, San Diego State University, and California State University, Fresno – will join Oregon State University and Washington State University as full members of the Pac-12 beginning July 1, 2026.

“These six institutions are committed to rebuilding the Pac-12 into an innovative, nimble, conference with sports programs which put student-athletes first, strive to compete at the highest level and deliver amazing fan experiences and compelling content,” Director of Athletics John Weber said. “This is a historic, transformative moment for CSU and a massive opportunity for our student-athletes. Joining the Pac-12 is an important step forward as we seek to deliver on an ambitious vision for the future of Ram Athletics.”

Colorado State sponsors 16 varsity sports programs (10 women’s, six men’s) at the NCAA Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision level. The university will work to preserve its traditional rivalries through non-conference scheduling.

“These historic rivalries are important to our fans and institutions, and we very much want to ensure that they continue into the future,” Weber said. “It will be exciting to see new rivalries come out of this, too. The power of the Pac-12 lies in the fact the member institutions are situated in the West, have passionate fan bases and renowned sports histories.”

There are plenty of elements that still need to be worked out, Parsons said. Over the coming months, the members of the Pac-12 will work on issues such as media rights, conference membership and financial details related to separation from the Mountain West. The four new schools will have immediate voting privileges within the Pac-12 on issues related to membership and media rights.

“We have nothing but the utmost respect and appreciation for the Mountain West and its members,” Parsons said. “There will be conversations going forward about the Mountain West exit fees and Pac-12 support for our transition. We are confident the path forward will not impact our current university budget and will set CSU up for incredible opportunities to come.”

Over the past decade, CSU has undergone a significant overhaul of its athletics infrastructure, investing nearly a quarter of a billion dollars in athletic-facility upgrades, including the construction of Canvas Stadium. In 2022, CSU received a record-setting $5 million gift from Bohemian Foundation to support women’s sports.

“This moment has been a long time coming,” Weber said. “I know our students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors and fans are hungry for this move and are going to love what comes next as CSU charts a transformational new course as a member of the Pac-12.”