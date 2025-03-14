RARE Italian: A Timeless Steakhouse with Italian Soul

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins has no shortage of great restaurants, but when it comes to blending old-world Italian charm with top-tier steakhouse dining, RARE Italian stands out. Located in the heart of Old Town, this locally loved gem serves up an experience rooted in tradition, hospitality, and, of course, unforgettable food.

A Slice of Italy in Old Town

Walking into RARE Italian feels like stepping into a classic European eatery, with warm lighting, rich wood accents, and an inviting atmosphere. Inspired by the steakhouses of Italy, the restaurant takes pride in sourcing high-quality, dry-aged meats and fresh, house-made pastas.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



What makes RARE truly special is its on-site dry-aging program—one of the only of its kind in Northern Colorado. Their 55-day dry-aged steaks develop deep, complex flavors that set them apart from anything else in town. Whether you’re ordering a bone-in ribeye or the Florentine-style porterhouse, expect a perfectly seared, tender, and flavorful cut.

RARE Italian (Photo from Instagram)

Handmade Pasta & Authentic Italian Classics

While the steaks are the stars of the show, the pasta dishes at RARE are just as impressive. Everything is made from scratch, using traditional techniques that bring the flavors of Italy to life.

House-Made Ricotta Gnocchi – A creamy, dreamy dish that melts in your mouth.

– A creamy, dreamy dish that melts in your mouth. Tagliatelle Bolognese – A slow-cooked, hearty classic that tastes like it came straight from a Tuscan kitchen.

– A slow-cooked, hearty classic that tastes like it came straight from a Tuscan kitchen. Squid Ink Spaghetti – A briny, bold seafood lover’s delight.

Pair any dish with a glass of hand-selected Italian wine, and you’ve got a meal to remember.

RARE Italian (Photo from Instagram)

A Place for Every Occasion

Whether you’re celebrating a special night out or just craving an expertly cooked steak, RARE Italian delivers. The service is top-notch, with a staff that’s both knowledgeable and passionate about food. If you’re looking for a more intimate experience, the restaurant also offers a chef’s table experience, where you can get a behind-the-scenes look at their culinary craftsmanship.

RARE Italian (Photo from Instagram)

Plan Your Visit

Location: 101 S College Ave, Fort Collins, CO

Hours: Monday–Sunday, 4 PM – 9 PM (10 PM on Fridays & Saturdays)

rareitalian.com

For those who appreciate great food, great service, and an atmosphere that feels both elegant and comfortable, RARE Italian is a must-visit in Fort Collins.

Looking for more top eats in Northern Colorado? Check out our first article in the Top Eats series featuring 15 Best Restaurants in Fort Collins at northfortynews.com and stay tuned for the next feature!