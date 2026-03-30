River Song Spring Gala Brings Community Together In Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Celebrate education, music, and giving at a lively adults-only fundraiser

Fort Collins residents are invited to an evening of music, dancing, and community connection at the 2026 River Song Spring Gala, a festive fundraiser supporting early childhood education.

Community Message

The event takes place Friday, April 3, from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Agave Room, 149 W Mountain Ave in Fort Collins. Hosted by River Song Waldorf School, the adults-only gala blends entertainment and philanthropy with live music, a gourmet dinner, and a live auction.

Organizers describe the evening as “a kaleidoscope of fun and wonder,” encouraging attendees to dress up in creative “plumage” or simply come as they are. Guests can connect with the local community while supporting tuition assistance programs that help make Waldorf education accessible to families across Northern Colorado.

Proceeds from the event will directly benefit River Song Waldorf School’s tuition assistance efforts and its participation in Colorado’s Universal Preschool program, helping expand educational opportunities for young children regardless of income.

Tickets range from $52 to $200, with early interest already building. Sponsorship and auction donation opportunities are also available for those looking to further support the cause.

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