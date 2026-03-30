Greeley Stabbing Prompts Daycare Precaution

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Incident near East Greeley business leads to arrest and temporary secure status at nearby childcare center

GREELEY, Colo. — A stabbing in East Greeley Thursday afternoon left one man seriously injured and briefly triggered safety precautions at a nearby childcare facility, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Community Message

Officers responded around 4:50 p.m. on March 26 to a reported stabbing outside a Dollar General store in the 1400 block of 8th Avenue. Investigators say a 23-year-old man was injured during an altercation with a 28-year-old suspect, identified as JS Bereichy, who fled the scene.

The injured man made his way toward a nearby daycare, where bystanders called for help. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Because of the incident’s proximity to the ABC East Child Development Center, staff placed the facility in a temporary secure status at 4:55 p.m. as a precaution. Authorities lifted the status about 20 minutes later after determining the suspect was no longer in the immediate area.

Police later located and arrested the suspect at a residence in the 1400 block of 7th Avenue without incident. He faces charges including assault resulting in serious bodily injury and menacing. Additional charges may be considered as the investigation continues.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Kody Brunnemer at [email protected].

Staying aware of incidents like this helps keep Northern Colorado communities informed and connected each day. The Daily Update offers a steady, local briefing to start the morning with clarity.

Attribution: Greeley Police Department