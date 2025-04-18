Free Soil Lead Testing Offered at Greeley Farmers’ Market

GREELEY, Colo. — Concerned about what’s lurking in your garden soil? Weld County residents can get answers at no cost during a special SoilSHOP event hosted by the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment on Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Greeley Farmers’ Market at Zoe’s Café and Events, located at 715 10th St., Greeley.

The event, part of the Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program, offers free on-the-spot lead testing for soil samples, plus expert advice and educational resources to help protect children and families from lead exposure. SoilSHOP (Soil Screening, Health, Outreach, and Partnership) events are designed to raise awareness of the dangers of lead—particularly for children whose development and health can be severely impacted by exposure.

"This event is an easy way for families to identify potential lead exposure risks in their own backyards," said Cassie Theisen, Weld County Environmental Health Specialist.

Residents can bring up to three soil samples (garden beds, yards, play areas) in sealed plastic bags. Samples must be completely dry to be tested, and results will be available immediately on-site.

For full sample prep instructions and additional resources, visit: weld.gov/go/lead

What to Know:

