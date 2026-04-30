Downtown Greeley Cinco de Mayo Celebration Returns Sunday

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free, family-friendly festival brings music, food, and culture to the heart of Greeley

Downtown Greeley will come alive with music, culture, and community this Sunday as the annual Cinco de Mayo celebration returns for an afternoon of live entertainment and local flavor.

Community Message

Set for May 3 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the 9th Street Plaza and surrounding downtown area, the event is free and open to all ages, offering a welcoming space for residents and visitors across Northern Colorado to gather and celebrate.

Attendees can expect a full lineup of live music, traditional dance performances, and a variety of local vendors serving food and crafts. A car show will add to the festivities, while Go-Cup drink specials will be available throughout the plaza, creating a lively and social atmosphere in the city center.

Organizers say the event is designed to highlight culture, connection, and community, bringing together families, neighbors, and visitors for an afternoon that reflects the spirit of Greeley.

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Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.