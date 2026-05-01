Shake Shack Opening May 31 In Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins is set to welcome a new national dining name as Shake Shack prepares to open its first Northern Colorado location on May 31 at Foothills Mall.

Community Message

The restaurant, located at 3400 South College Avenue near the former Sears building, will occupy a 3,800-square-foot space and introduce a widely recognized fast-casual option to the local food scene. For Fort Collins residents, the opening marks the brand’s closest location, as it previously required a drive to Boulder or beyond.

Known for its focus on quality ingredients and a streamlined menu, Shake Shack will offer its signature items, including ShackBurgers, crinkle-cut fries, Angus beef hot dogs, frozen custard, and hand-spun shakes. The new location is expected to draw both longtime fans and first-time visitors curious about the brand’s reputation.

Local excitement has been building as construction nears completion. Opening day plans include giveaways for early guests, such as free tote bags, adding to the anticipation surrounding the launch.

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The addition of Shake Shack reflects continued growth in Fort Collins’ dining landscape, offering residents more variety and attracting regional visitors.

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