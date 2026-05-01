Red-Tail Ridge Open Space Expands by 266 Acres

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New land additions protect views, wildlife habitat, and open space near Berthoud

LOVELAND – Larimer County has expanded Red-Tail Ridge Open Space by 266 acres through two recent land acquisitions, strengthening conservation efforts along the Larimer-Boulder County line and preserving key landscapes west of Berthoud.

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The additions, completed in partnership with local landowners and regional partners, fall within the Little Thompson River and Blue Mountain conservation priority areas identified in the county’s Open Lands Master Plan. The newly protected land helps maintain scenic views, supports wildlife habitat, and creates a buffer around existing conserved properties.

Larimer County has expanded Red-Tail Ridge Open Space by 266 acres (Photo courtesy Larimer County Natural Resources)

The first acquisition, finalized in 2025, added 196 acres from Arrowhead Properties. The parcel features a mix of shrubland, grasslands, a low hogback ridge, and streams lined with mature cottonwood trees. The land also includes rare plant communities identified by natural resource specialists. Funding for the purchase came from Larimer County’s Help Preserve Open Spaces sales tax, along with contributions from the City of Loveland, the Town of Berthoud, and a private donor.

A second acquisition, completed in early April 2026, added 70 acres through the Parrish Ranch Conservation Partnership. This narrow strip of land connects previously conserved parcels, linking the original Red-Tail Ridge Open Space—established in 2000—with the Arrowhead property. The acquisition was made in collaboration with Boulder County, with Larimer County taking ownership and long-term management responsibility.

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County officials say the expansion represents a long-term vision for protecting one of Northern Colorado’s most ecologically significant areas.

“This region of Larimer County boasts some of the most ecologically rich, intact, and resilient lands,” said Daylan Figgs, director of Larimer County Natural Resources. “Conserving these parcels to buffer and expand Red-Tail Ridge Open Space has been a long-standing goal.”

For residents in Berthoud, Loveland, and surrounding communities, the expansion helps preserve the natural character of the landscape while supporting future recreational opportunities and environmental stewardship.

Learn more about Larimer County’s open lands program and recent acquisitions at

https://larimer.gov/naturalresources/openlands/acquisitions

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Attribution: Larimer County Department of Natural Resources