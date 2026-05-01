Volunteers Remove Trash From Carter Lake Area

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community cleanup effort highlights local stewardship of Larimer County open spaces

Dozens of Northern Colorado residents rolled up their sleeves last weekend to help protect one of the region’s most popular outdoor destinations, removing large amounts of litter from the Carter Lake area.

Community Message

Nearly 50 volunteers participated in an Earth Day cleanup hosted by Larimer County Natural Resources, collecting five full 55-gallon bags of trash from shorelines, forests, open spaces, and trailhead areas. The effort focused on preserving the natural beauty and environmental health of Carter Lake, a key recreation site for residents across Northern Colorado.

Earth Day cleanup hosted by Larimer County Natural Resources at Carter Lake (Photo courtesy Guy Turenne)

Earth Day cleanup hosted by Larimer County Natural Resources at Carter Lake (Photo courtesy Guy Turenne)

Earth Day cleanup hosted by Larimer County Natural Resources at Carter Lake (Photo courtesy Guy Turenne)

Earth Day cleanup hosted by Larimer County Natural Resources at Carter Lake (Photo courtesy Guy Turenne)

Earth Day cleanup hosted by Larimer County Natural Resources at Carter Lake (Photo courtesy Guy Turenne)

Earth Day cleanup hosted by Larimer County Natural Resources at Carter Lake (Photo courtesy Guy Turenne)



Organizers said the turnout reflects a strong community commitment to protecting local parks and open spaces. Volunteers carefully worked through high-traffic areas, helping reduce environmental impact and improve conditions for visitors heading into the busy spring and summer seasons.

Community cleanups like this play a direct role in maintaining access to safe, enjoyable outdoor spaces across Larimer County. With increased visitation during warmer months, ongoing volunteer efforts help ensure that public lands remain clean and welcoming.

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Attribution: Larimer County Natural Resources