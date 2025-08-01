Taking Back Dinner and Reclaiming Our Communities

By Blaine Howerton, Publisher | NorthFortyNews.com

August is here, and with it comes the intense heat of summer—and the chance to reconnect with the people and places that ground us.

This week, I found joy in something simple: a home-cooked meal. But not just any meal—Passanante’s Chicken Bacon Ranch Tacos made a comeback in our kitchen. It was fast, fresh, and most of all, it brought everyone to the table. With high-quality ingredients and no fuss, it reminded me how powerful dinner can be in bringing people together. I share the whole experience in this week’s Publisher’s Plate (Page 19), including how you can try it yourself—with $200 off.

Meanwhile, Northern Colorado is buzzing with both celebration and caution. Thousands of motorcyclists are making their way through our region for the annual Sturgis Rally. CDOT has issued a potent reminder: ride sober, wear a helmet, and stay alert (Pages 10–11). Safety starts with each of us. Let’s protect our roads and one another.

Wellington is celebrating National Girlfriends’ Day with a community walking tour, and Greeley is charting its course with the ambitious West Greeley Catalyst Project (Page 23). From cultural festivals at the Global Village Museum to live music echoing from Old Town and Loveland’s downtown stage, this edition is packed with events that celebrate what makes Northern Colorado vibrant and strong.

As always, your support helps us continue to tell these stories—stories that matter, stories that connect. Whether you’re reading for the news, the food, the events, or just a moment of reflection, we’re here every week to bring our region a little closer.

You can always read the latest edition of North Forty News at the following link, bookmark it! HTTP://northfortynews.com/this-week

See you out there,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

NorthFortyNews.com

