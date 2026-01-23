Why Northern Lights Reach Colorado

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

The Northern Lights may feel like a gift reserved for Alaska or Iceland, but the science behind the aurora explains why Northern Colorado occasionally finds itself under the glow. This week’s forecast offers another reminder that space weather, driven by the sun, can briefly turn our skies into a canvas of color.

At its core, the Aurora Borealis begins 93 million miles away. The sun constantly releases charged particles, known as the solar wind. During periods of increased solar activity—such as solar flares or coronal mass ejections—those particles surge toward Earth. When they collide with Earth’s magnetic field, they are guided toward the poles, where they interact with gases in the upper atmosphere.

“When these charged particles hit oxygen and nitrogen high above the Earth, energy is released as light,” explained scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “That’s what produces the greens, reds, and purples people see during an aurora display.”

(Photo from shutterstock.com)

Green light, the most common aurora color, comes from oxygen about 60 miles above the surface. Red auroras form higher up, while purples and blues are produced when nitrogen becomes energized. The intensity and reach of an aurora depend largely on geomagnetic conditions—how strongly Earth’s magnetic field is being disturbed by solar activity.

Normally, that activity keeps the aurora confined to far northern latitudes. But during strong geomagnetic storms, the auroral oval expands southward. That’s when Colorado, particularly darker areas along the Front Range and northeastern plains, can come into play.

“This week’s conditions suggest the aurora could be visible farther south than usual,” scientists at the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center noted in recent outlooks. “Clear skies and minimal light pollution significantly improve viewing chances.”

Timing matters, too. Auroras are most often visible between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., when Earth’s orientation and magnetic dynamics favor stronger displays. Even then, the experience can vary—from faint, milky glows low on the horizon to vivid, rippling curtains overhead.

Last fall’s surprise aurora drew crowds across Northern Colorado, many seeing the phenomenon for the first time without leaving the state. Scientists say those moments are likely to become more frequent as the sun approaches the peak of its roughly 11-year solar cycle.

“We’re heading toward solar maximum,” NOAA researchers said. “That means more opportunities for geomagnetic storms—and more chances for people farther south to witness the aurora.”

For skywatchers, the takeaway is equal parts science and patience. Monitoring space weather forecasts, seeking out dark locations, and keeping expectations flexible are all part of the experience. When conditions align, Northern Colorado can briefly share in one of nature’s most remarkable light shows—no passport required.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate