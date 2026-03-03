Colorado Among Nation’s Healthiest States

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New study ranks Colorado tied for fifth based on self-reported adult health

Colorado ranks among the healthiest states in the nation, with 84.8% of adults reporting their health as good, very good, or excellent, according to new research analyzing federal data.

The study, conducted by Burning Daily using 2023 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiled by KFF, places Colorado in a tie for fifth nationwide alongside North Dakota. Among Colorado adults surveyed, 32.4% described their health as good, 35.2% as very good, and 17.2% as excellent.

Only four states — Vermont (86%), Utah (85.8%), Connecticut (85.6%), and New Hampshire (85.1%) — reported higher percentages of residents rating their health positively.

For Northern Colorado communities such as Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, Windsor, and Wellington, the ranking reflects a broader culture of outdoor recreation, access to trails and parks, and a growing focus on preventative care. Public health initiatives, community wellness programs, and access to healthcare providers across Larimer and Weld counties may contribute to these strong self-assessments.

However, researchers caution that statewide averages can mask disparities. Income and education levels continue to influence health outcomes. Nationally, the study notes significant variation between states. For example, only 73.5% of adults in West Virginia reported good health or better.

The analysis relied on CDC data compiled by KFF and evaluated self-reported health across all 50 states, excluding Pennsylvania and Kentucky because data were unavailable. Burning Daily emphasized that self-reported health reflects personal perception and does not capture every dimension of overall health or access to care.

Attribution: Source data compiled from the CDC by KFF. Study conducted by Burning Daily.