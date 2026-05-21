Colorado Time Capsule Project Launches at The Ranch

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Statewide effort invites Coloradans to help preserve life in 2026 ahead of major national and state anniversaries

LOVELAND, Colo. — A new statewide project launching in Northern Colorado this summer aims to capture everyday life across Colorado for future generations.

Community Message

Visit Loveland, working alongside Larimer County and The Ranch Events Complex, announced plans for the Great Colorado Time Capsule, a large-scale community time capsule expected to debut during the 2026 Larimer County Fair beginning July 31.

Organizers say the project aligns with celebrations surrounding America’s 250th anniversary and Colorado’s 150th year of statehood. Residents from across the state are invited to contribute personal items that reflect life in Colorado in 2026, helping create a historical snapshot to be opened in 2076 during the America 300 and Colorado 200 commemorations.

According to Visit Loveland officials, the capsule is believed to be the largest documented community time capsule in Colorado history. The structure itself is made from repurposed materials tied to construction efforts at The Ranch, including a seven-foot-long HDPE water pipe designed for long-term preservation.

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“This project is about capturing a defining moment in Colorado’s story through the voices and experiences of people across the state,” said Charles Lammers, destination marketing manager for Visit Loveland.

Organizers are encouraging submissions such as letters, photographs, artwork, creative writing, and small keepsakes representing Colorado communities and culture. Items containing food, liquids, batteries, or hazardous materials will not be accepted. Submitted materials will be reviewed for suitability for long-term preservation and diversity of representation.

Community members can submit items in person during the Larimer County Fair, which runs July 31 through Aug. 4 at The Ranch in Loveland. This year’s fair is also expected to feature special anniversary-themed programming, including an Indigenous-led opening ceremony, a historical banner walk and a themed drone show.

Those unable to attend can mail items through Aug. 10 to:

Great Colorado Time Capsule

c/o Visit Loveland

5400 Stone Creek Cir.

Loveland, CO 80538

Digital submissions are also being accepted through the project’s online “Letters to the Future” form on the submission portal.

For Northern Colorado residents, the project offers a rare opportunity to leave behind a lasting piece of local history — one that future generations may open 50 years from now to better understand life in today’s Colorado.

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Source: Visit Loveland