Credit Union Foundation Awards Emergency Grants

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Funding supports nonprofits addressing urgent needs across Colorado communities

The Credit Union of Colorado Foundation has awarded more than $71,000 in emergency assistance grants to nonprofit organizations across the state, including groups serving Northern Colorado residents facing immediate challenges.

Community Message

The $71,450 in funding was distributed to eight nonprofits through the Foundation’s emergency assistance fund, which provides short-term support to organizations responding to urgent needs, including housing instability, food insecurity, medical emergencies, and disaster recovery.

While the grants span multiple regions, several recipient organizations—including Kids Pak and FrontLine Farming—have direct ties to Northern Colorado, where they support families and individuals through food access programs and community-based services. These efforts are especially critical as local nonprofits continue to respond to rising costs and increased demand for essential resources.

“Credit Union of Colorado Foundation exists to strengthen the communities we serve, and the Emergency Assistance Fund is one of the most direct ways we do that,” said Phil Smith, board chair of the Credit Union of Colorado Foundation and president and CEO of Credit Union of Colorado. “We’re proud to support nonprofit organizations across Colorado that are working tirelessly to address urgent needs.”

Other grant recipients include the Five Star Schools Foundation, the Westminster Public Schools Foundation, Kaizen Food Rescue, Boyz Brotherhood, Inc., the Community Food Bank of Grand Junction, and Jeffco Prosperity Partners. Together, these organizations provide services ranging from food distribution and youth mentorship to educational support and community resource coordination.

The Credit Union of Colorado Foundation, established in 2012, focuses on expanding access to educational opportunities and supporting communities during times of crisis. In addition to scholarships and programming, its emergency assistance fund allows for rapid response when communities face unexpected challenges.

For Northern Colorado residents, the funding highlights the continued role of nonprofit organizations in providing a safety net—especially during times of economic uncertainty and growing community need.

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Attribution: Credit Union of Colorado Foundation