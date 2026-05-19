Greeley Honors Preservation Efforts

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free May events highlight local history, restoration projects, and community storytelling

The City of Greeley is marking Historic Preservation Month throughout May with free public events celebrating the people, places, and projects helping preserve the city’s history for future generations.

Community Message

The month-long celebration includes a city proclamation, public awards ceremony, educational presentations, museum programming, and historical video features designed to connect residents with Greeley’s past and encourage continued preservation efforts across the community.

“Celebrating historic preservation reminds the community that protecting historic places also means preserving the stories and identity that connect generations,” said Betsy Kellums, historic preservation office planner.

Graphic for the Home News Exhibit at the Greeley History Museum. (Graphic courtesy city of Greeley)

Mayor John Gates Hall will formally recognize May as Historic Preservation Month during the May 19 City Council meeting. Residents may attend in person or watch the meeting online through the city’s public access channels.

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The celebration continues on May 21 with the Historic Preservation Celebration and Awards Ceremony at the Greeley Creative Arts Center, located at 702 13th Street. The free event begins at 5 p.m. and will recognize individuals and projects that have contributed to the preservation of historic sites throughout Greeley. Guests can also view short films highlighting local historic places and hear from preservation leaders.

At the Greeley History Museum, museum manager Dr. Chris Bowles will lead a special History Hour presentation exploring life in Greeley during 1876 — the same year Colorado achieved statehood, and the United States celebrated its centennial.

The program introduces the museum’s new exhibit, “Home News: A Greeley View of the Centennial,” based on Bowles’ research into every 1876 issue of the Greeley Tribune. The exhibit examines how local residents experienced a pivotal year in both Colorado and national history.

Throughout May, residents can also watch “Windows of Time” historical videos airing on GTV8 and online through the city’s official YouTube channel. The videos feature notable moments and stories from Greeley’s past.

More information about Historic Preservation Month events is available through the City of Greeley Historic Preservation Office.

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Source: City of Greeley