Concrete Work To Impact Crossroads Blvd Traffic

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Concrete replacement project to bring lane closures and delays in Windsor starting April 8

Drivers in Windsor should plan for delays this week as a concrete replacement project begins along Crossroads Boulevard.

Community Message

Starting Wednesday, April 8, contractors will complete concrete work on Crossroads Boulevard between Colorado Highway 257 and Rancho Drive. Lane closures will be in place throughout the project, with traffic control measures guiding vehicles through the work zone.

Motorists traveling through this busy corridor in Windsor are advised to slow down, follow posted signage, and allow extra travel time. The work zone may cause intermittent congestion, particularly during peak commute hours.

Officials emphasize the importance of driver awareness in construction areas to help protect crews working along the roadway. All construction activities are weather-dependent and may shift based on conditions.

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Residents can stay updated on this and other local road projects by texting WINDSORROADS to 888777.

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Attribution: Town of Windsor