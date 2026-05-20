Wellington Yard Sale Registration Opens

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Residents can join the June 6 town-wide sale and appear on the official public map

Residents across Wellington are being invited to take part in the town’s annual Town-Wide Yard Sale on June 6, giving neighbors a chance to clear out unwanted items while drawing shoppers from across Northern Colorado.

Community Message

The community-wide event will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 6. Residents who plan to host a sale at their homes can register with the town to have their addresses included on the official event map.

According to the Town of Wellington, participants must register by May 30 at 11:59 p.m. to be included on the map, which will be released digitally and in print on June 3.

Town officials said the annual sale helps bring neighbors together while encouraging residents to shop locally and explore different parts of the community. Organizers expect the map to help visitors efficiently plan their stops throughout Wellington during the one-day event.

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Residents can register online through the town’s event form at Wellington Yard Sale Registration Form.

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Attribution: Source material provided by the Town of Wellington.