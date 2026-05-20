Loveland Fire Leader Honored After 31 Years

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com
Assistant Chief Greg Ward recognized for decades of leadership and service before moving to Fort Lupton Fire Protection District
The Loveland Fire Rescue Authority honored Assistant Chief Greg Ward on May 12, celebrating his 31 years of service and the lasting impact he made on firefighters, colleagues, and the Northern Colorado community.
The event brought together coworkers, friends, and community members who shared stories about Ward’s leadership, mentorship, and dedication throughout his career. Speakers described him as a calm and steady presence who helped shape careers, supported others during difficult moments, and strengthened the culture within the organization.
According to the department, the strong turnout reflected the respect Ward earned during his decades of public service. Many attendees spoke about the positive influence he had on both the organization and the community it serves.
Ward is now stepping into a new role as Fire Chief for the Fort Lupton Fire Protection District. Loveland Fire Rescue Authority leaders said his legacy of compassion, courage, and commitment will continue to be felt for years to come.
More information about the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority is available online.
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Attribution: Source material provided by Loveland Fire Rescue Authority. Photo credit: Evans Emergency Photography.