Loveland Fire Leader Honored After 31 Years

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Assistant Chief Greg Ward recognized for decades of leadership and service before moving to Fort Lupton Fire Protection District

The Loveland Fire Rescue Authority honored Assistant Chief Greg Ward on May 12, celebrating his 31 years of service and the lasting impact he made on firefighters, colleagues, and the Northern Colorado community.

Community Message

The event brought together coworkers, friends, and community members who shared stories about Ward’s leadership, mentorship, and dedication throughout his career. Speakers described him as a calm and steady presence who helped shape careers, supported others during difficult moments, and strengthened the culture within the organization.

Loveland Fire Authority honors Assistant Chief Greg Ward for 31 years of service (Photo courtesy Evans Emergency Photography)

Loveland Fire Authority honors Assistant Chief Greg Ward for 31 years of service (Photo courtesy Evans Emergency Photography)

Loveland Fire Authority honors Assistant Chief Greg Ward for 31 years of service (Photo courtesy Evans Emergency Photography)

Loveland Fire Authority honors Assistant Chief Greg Ward for 31 years of service (Photo courtesy Evans Emergency Photography)

Loveland Fire Authority honors Assistant Chief Greg Ward for 31 years of service (Photo courtesy Evans Emergency Photography)

According to the department, the strong turnout reflected the respect Ward earned during his decades of public service. Many attendees spoke about the positive influence he had on both the organization and the community it serves.

Ward is now stepping into a new role as Fire Chief for the Fort Lupton Fire Protection District. Loveland Fire Rescue Authority leaders said his legacy of compassion, courage, and commitment will continue to be felt for years to come.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

More information about the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority is available online.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update. Learn more about the Daily Update

Attribution: Source material provided by Loveland Fire Rescue Authority. Photo credit: Evans Emergency Photography.