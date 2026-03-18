Collective Comedy Night Promises Laughs In Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A mix of stand-up, sketch, and unexpected humor takes the stage at a local vintage shop and bar.

Fort Collins residents looking for a unique night out can find it Monday, March 23, when Collective Comedy brings an eclectic lineup of performers to Collective Vintage on West Elizabeth Street.

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Starting at 8:00 p.m., this $5 comedy show blends stand-up, sketch, clowning, and more into one lively evening. Hosted by a rotating group of local creatives, the show features performers from groups like Cherry Tree Comedy, Meat Show, Queef Pantry, and Kingschlub—offering a mix of styles designed to keep the audience laughing throughout the night.

The venue itself adds to the experience. Collective Vintage is more than a retail shop—it’s a curated space where sustainably sourced clothing, vintage goods, and local art meet a full-service bar and lounge. Guests can sip a drink, browse the shop, and settle in for a comedy show that feels distinctly Fort Collins.

The event is part of a broader lineup of March programming at Collective Vintage, including bingo nights, live music, crafting workshops, and a spring equinox celebration—reflecting the growing role of creative, multi-use spaces in Northern Colorado’s local arts and entertainment scene.

Doors open ahead of the show, and attendees should note that the event is 21+ only.

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Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.