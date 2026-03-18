Man Found Unresponsive Leads To DUI Arrest

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Early morning welfare check in Weld County uncovers suspected drugs, firearm, and impaired driving

A welfare check in Weld County early Tuesday morning led to the arrest of a 19-year-old man on multiple charges, including suspicion of driving under the influence and drug-related offenses.

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According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 5:30 a.m. to the 15800 block of Casler Avenue in the Aristocrat Ranchettes area after a report of a man slumped over the wheel of a pickup truck stopped in an intersection.

When a deputy arrived, they found the vehicle running with the driver asleep inside. Smoke was reportedly coming from the vehicle’s hood, raising additional safety concerns. As the deputy attempted to remove the keys from the ignition, the driver woke up. During the interaction, the deputy suspected the man was impaired.

D’Andrae Chavoya-Hernandez

The driver was identified as D’Andrae Chavoya-Hernandez, 19. During a search, deputies reported finding suspected drug paraphernalia, a large amount of cash, and small baggies containing a white powdery substance that later tested presumptive positive for cocaine. Additional small baggies were also recovered, suggesting possible distribution.

Following a DUI investigation, deputies determined there was probable cause for arrest. Authorities also noted that the vehicle lacked valid registration and posed a traffic hazard while stopped in the roadway.

Before the vehicle was towed, deputies reported locating a firearm without a serial number inside.

Chavoya-Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm without a serial number, and failure to display a valid registration.

Incidents like this highlight the importance of community members reporting unusual or potentially dangerous situations. Law enforcement officials say quick action by the reporting party helped prevent what could have become a more serious public safety issue.

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Attribution: Weld County Sheriff’s Office