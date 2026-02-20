First Light and the Work Ahead

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Earlier this week, I watched sunrise spill pink and gold across the ridgeline above Bellvue. Even burned hillsides wake to a new day. That quiet reset felt like a fitting frame for this edition.

In Timnath, graduate students are reimagining a key waterfront parcel at Ladera — a project that reflects how quickly and thoughtfully Northern Colorado is evolving. Growth here isn’t abstract. It’s visible along Interstate 25, in master-planned communities, and in the conversations shaping what comes next.

At the same time, residents in Rist Canyon are weighing in on wildfire planning, and Wellington trustees are navigating power shutoffs, downtown construction, and long-term infrastructure decisions. These stories may not grab national headlines, but they shape daily life in very real ways.

And then there’s art. In Fort Collins, Sight Songs opens with work that explores reflection, nature, and light — a reminder that creativity grows alongside development here.

Whether we’re planting conifers built to last or designing communities around water and open space, the question is the same: what are we building for the long term?

That’s the role of local journalism — to connect these threads and keep the focus close to home.

Read this week's e-edition

Also, I hit "send" at 5 a.m. every morning so Northern Colorado can start the day informed and steady. The Daily Update is a calm, coffee-ready read designed to keep you connected.

See you out there,

Blaine Howerton, Publisher