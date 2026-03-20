CDOT Steps Up Roadside Fire Prevention Efforts

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Drought conditions prompt early action to reduce wildfire risks along highways across Northern Colorado and statewide

As drought conditions intensify across Colorado, state transportation officials are moving early to reduce wildfire risks along highways that run through Northern Colorado and beyond.

Community Message

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced it is accelerating roadside vegetation management and coordinating with local partners ahead of what is expected to be a high-risk fire season. The effort includes increased mowing, brush removal, and vegetation treatments along key corridors that pass through fire-prone landscapes.

For Northern Colorado, this work is especially relevant in Larimer County and the surrounding foothill areas, where dry grass and dense roadside vegetation can quickly ignite from common sources such as dragging trailer chains, vehicle malfunctions, or discarded cigarettes.

“Our highway corridors run through some of the most fire-prone landscapes in the country,” said CDOT Deputy Director of Operations Bob Fifer. “With drought conditions already taking hold, we’re moving earlier and working harder to reduce the risk.”

Crews are focusing on high-priority zones identified by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, including areas stretching from El Paso and Teller counties north to Larimer County. In these locations, CDOT is expanding both mechanical brush removal and herbicide treatments to create fire breaks that can slow or stop the spread of roadside fires.

In mountain corridors and heavily traveled routes, CDOT is working alongside federal land managers and local agencies to extend mitigation efforts beyond state right-of-way boundaries where possible. Key routes across the state include U.S. Highway 6, Colorado Highway 72, U.S. Highway 160, U.S. Highway 285, and portions of Interstate 70.

The department is also part of a broader multiagency drought response effort, coordinating with the Colorado State Patrol, local fire departments, and emergency managers. Equipment has been pre-positioned in areas where road access may be critical for evacuation or firefighting operations.

To prepare for potential fire-related closures, CDOT has updated traffic management plans in coordination with the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Real-time updates, closures, and detours will be communicated through COtrip and the COtrip Planner app, helping drivers stay informed during rapidly changing conditions.

Officials are urging drivers across Northern Colorado to take extra precautions this season. Avoid throwing cigarettes from vehicles, ensure towing equipment is properly secured, and never stop or park in dry grass. Even a small spark can quickly escalate into a wildfire under current conditions.

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Attribution: Colorado Department of Transportation