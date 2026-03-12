Colorado DMV Warns Of New Fraudulent Text Scam

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

State officials urge residents to ignore threatening messages claiming unpaid tickets

A new wave of fraudulent text messages impersonating the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles is circulating across the state, prompting officials to warn residents—including those in Northern Colorado—to stay alert and avoid engaging with the messages.

The Colorado DMV said scammers are sending texts that falsely claim recipients have unpaid traffic tickets and threaten serious consequences, including criminal prosecution, suspension of vehicle registration, or revocation of driving privileges. Officials emphasize that these messages are not legitimate and are designed to pressure people into clicking on malicious links or providing personal information.

State officials say the scam has resurfaced in recent days and is being monitored by the DMV, the Governor’s Office of Information Technology, and law enforcement agencies.

“We want Coloradans to know that we are actively monitoring these reports and collaborating with our partners to mitigate this threat,” said DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle. “In the meantime, public awareness is our strongest defense.”

According to the DMV, the fraudulent messages often appear to come from an official source and may claim to represent the “Colorado DMV.” They typically accuse recipients of outstanding tickets or driving violations and warn that legal action or license suspension is imminent. The texts often include a link that directs recipients to a fake website, where they are prompted to enter payment details or personal information.

Officials stress that the Colorado DMV does not send unsolicited text messages demanding payment for tickets or threatening prosecution.

Residents who receive suspicious texts should avoid clicking links, replying to the message, or sharing personal information such as driver’s license numbers, Social Security numbers, or banking details. Responding to the message may confirm to scammers that the phone number is active.

Anyone concerned about the status of their driver’s license, vehicle registration, or potential tickets should contact the DMV directly through its official website at https://dmv.colorado.gov or by calling 303-205-5600. Officials advise residents not to use any contact information provided in suspicious messages.

Scam attempts can also be reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at https://www.ic3.gov or to the Federal Trade Commission at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov. Authorities recommend including the phone number or link used in the message when filing a report.

With scams evolving quickly and often spreading through mass text campaigns, officials encourage Northern Colorado residents to share the warning with family members and neighbors—especially older adults who may be more vulnerable to phishing attempts.

Attribution: Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles