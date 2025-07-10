Wellington Launches Equal Payment Program for Water Bills

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New Option Offers Predictable Monthly Charges for Eligible Utility Customers

Wellington, CO – In response to community feedback, the Town of Wellington has introduced a new Equal Payment Program (EPP), designed to provide residential customers with more predictable monthly water bills. The voluntary program, which opened on July 1, helps eligible Wellington Municipal Utility customers evenly distribute their annual water volume usage charges over 12 months, making budgeting easier year-round.

The initiative aims to address the seasonal billing spikes caused by summer irrigation. Instead of seeing sharp increases during the hotter months, residents enrolled in the EPP will pay a consistent amount each billing cycle based on their past water usage.

“The Equal Payment Program is a valuable tool for dealing with the cost of water and the challenges that burden creates,” said Wellington Mayor Calar Chaussee. “While there are no easy solutions for such a complex issue, this program will help make utility bills more manageable for some of our residents.”

How It Works

The EPP calculates a customer’s total water volume usage charges from the previous April through March, adds any outstanding balances, and divides the total—plus a small buffer—into 12 equal payments. Each April, participants go through a “true-up” process to adjust for any overpayment or underpayment. Adjusted payments begin again each May.

Nic Redavid, Wellington’s Finance Director and Treasurer, emphasized the benefits of predictable billing: “We’re thrilled to offer this option. Predictable utility bills make it much easier for our residents to create a budget that’s reliable and sustainable.”

Eligibility and Enrollment

To qualify for the program, customers must:

Own and occupy their home in Wellington

Have a utility connection date on or before March 31, 2024

Have at least 12 consecutive billing cycles with water volume charges

The program is not available to tenants, commercial users, or irrigation-only accounts. Enrollment is online only and must be completed by the account holder through the Town’s website. Accounts may take up to two billing periods to process enrollment.

For full eligibility details, program terms, and enrollment, visit:

wellingtoncolorado.gov/638/Equal-Payment-Program-for-Water-Volume-U

Residents can also contact the Utility Billing Coordinator at (970) 568-3381 (Option 2) or email [email protected].