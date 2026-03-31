Fire Quickly Contained Near Erie

Heating element suspected in small building fire north of town

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community Message

Firefighters with Mountain View Fire Rescue quickly contained a small outbuilding fire Monday night near Erie, preventing it from spreading to nearby homes.

Just after 8:30 p.m., crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Spruce Drive, north of Erie. Upon arrival, firefighters found a chicken coop fully involved in flames about 250 feet from the street.

Thanks to a coordinated response, crews brought the fire under control within about five minutes. Firefighters remained on scene for several hours to ensure the fire was fully extinguished, and no hot spots remained.

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Structure fire on Spruce Drive, north of Erie (Photo courtesy Mountain View Fire Rescue)

The fire did not extend to the nearby residence, limiting damage to the outbuilding.

A fire marshal investigated the incident and determined the likely cause was a heating element used to keep baby chicks warm. Officials remind residents across Northern Colorado to use caution with heat sources in outbuildings, especially during colder months when supplemental heating is common.

Responding agencies included Mountain View Fire Rescue units and support from Frederick-Firestone Fire District.

For more information about fire safety and prevention, visit Mountain View Fire Rescue.

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Source: Mountain View Fire Rescue