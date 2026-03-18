Fort Collins Police Cite Motorcyclist For Dangerous Speed

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

High-speed violation highlights ongoing safety concerns on Fort Collins roads

Fort Collins police cited a motorcyclist late Tuesday night after the rider was clocked traveling 86 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone, according to a department report.

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The incident resulted in multiple citations, including speeding more than 40 mph over the limit, exhibition of speed, and unreasonable vehicle noise. Police say the behavior posed a significant risk to other drivers, pedestrians, and nearby residents.

Excessive speed remains one of the leading contributors to serious and fatal crashes across Northern Colorado. Local law enforcement agencies continue to emphasize the importance of safe driving habits, particularly as warmer weather brings more motorcycles and increased traffic to area roads.

Officials are reminding drivers and riders alike to follow posted speed limits and remain aware of their surroundings to help prevent accidents and keep the community safe.

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Attribution: Information provided by Fort Collins Police Department