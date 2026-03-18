JBS Strike In Greeley Highlights Worker Concerns, Company Response

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Tensions rise as nearly 4,000 workers walk out while the company defends its contract offer

A major labor strike at the JBS beef processing plant in Greeley is drawing attention across Northern Colorado, as thousands of workers push for better wages and conditions while the company maintains its offer is fair and competitive.

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The strike, which began on March 16, involves roughly 3,800 workers represented by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7. It marks one of the largest labor actions in the region in decades and could have ripple effects across the local economy, from employment to supply chains.

Union leaders say the decision to strike followed months of stalled negotiations and what they describe as unfair labor practices. Workers point to rising costs of living in Northern Colorado, along with concerns about workplace safety and healthcare expenses.

JBS, one of the largest beef producers in the country, disputes those claims and says it has negotiated in good faith, offering a contract aligned with national agreements that includes competitive wages and benefits.

The dispute highlights a broader tension playing out across the region: how local workers and major employers navigate inflation, workforce demands, and economic growth in Northern Colorado.

Union Position

UFCW Local 7 says the strike reflects deep frustration among workers who feel their concerns have not been adequately addressed at the bargaining table. Union officials cite overwhelming support for the strike and frame it as a fight for dignity, safety, and economic stability.

JBS Response

JBS maintains that its offer is strong and consistent with industry standards. Company representatives say operations will continue where possible and emphasize that some employees have chosen to remain on the job during the strike.

The company also disputes the union’s characterization of negotiations, stating that it remains committed to reaching an agreement while continuing to serve customers and maintain production.

As the strike continues, the outcome could shape not only future labor agreements at the Greeley plant but also broader conversations about wages, working conditions, and economic pressures across Northern Colorado.

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Attribution: Reporting based on statements from UFCW Local 7 and JBS USA provided to media outlets