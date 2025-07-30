Greeley Shooting Claims Life of 18-Year-Old, Suspect in Custody

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Verbal altercation escalates to fatal gunfire; police arrest 42-year-old suspect in overnight homicide

GREELEY, Colo. — A late-night confrontation turned deadly in Greeley on July 30, leaving one young man dead and a community shaken. Around midnight, Greeley Police officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 700 block of 15th Street and found an 18-year-old male unresponsive at the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had engaged in a verbal dispute with an occupant of an SUV. The argument escalated, and one of the individuals inside the vehicle allegedly fired multiple shots, striking the victim.

Bystanders immediately performed CPR until officers arrived. The victim was transported to Northern Colorado Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Following leads from the scene, police identified and arrested 42-year-old Charles Espinoza without incident. He has been booked into the Weld County Jail on charges of first-degree murder. Authorities have indicated this was an isolated event, and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

The Greeley Police Department continues to investigate and urges anyone with information to reach out to Detective James Riddle at [email protected] or by calling (970) 502-3580.

Community members with any knowledge of this incident are encouraged to support the ongoing investigation by contacting authorities. Stay updated on local crime and safety developments at northfortynews.com.

Source: Greeley Police Department