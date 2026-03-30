Windsor High Earns AP Honor Roll Recognition

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Bronze distinction highlights student achievement and college readiness efforts in Northern Colorado

Windsor High School has earned a place on the 2024–2025 Advanced Placement Program School Honor Roll, receiving a Bronze distinction from the College Board—a recognition that reflects growing academic opportunity and college readiness among Northern Colorado students.

Community Message

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools that expand access to college-level coursework while helping students succeed. At Windsor High, 43 percent of the Class of 2025 took at least one Advanced Placement exam, with 28 percent earning scores of 3 or higher—often qualifying for college credit. Additionally, 9 percent of seniors completed five or more AP exams, and the school now offers 22 AP courses.

Principal Richard Thomas credited the recognition to the combined efforts of students, educators, and families.

“This award is a product of their hard work and dedication to academics at WHS,” Thomas said. “We have excellent students, staff, and parents, which creates a great environment for learning.”

The Advanced Placement program, administered by the College Board, allows high school students to take college-level coursework while still in high school. Success in AP classes can translate into college credit, advanced placement in college courses, or both—helping students save time and reduce the cost of higher education.

For families across Windsor and surrounding Northern Colorado communities, the recognition signals continued investment in academic pathways that prepare students for life after graduation. As more students participate in rigorous coursework, schools like Windsor High are strengthening the region’s pipeline of college-ready graduates.

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Source: Windsor High School / Weld RE-4 School District