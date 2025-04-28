Slithering into Spring: What Northern Colorado Pet Owners Need to Know as Rattlesnake Dens Awaken

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

As the days lengthen and the warmth of spring settles over Northern Colorado, we eagerly anticipate outdoor adventures with our beloved pets. However, this seasonal shift also signals the awakening of another of our local residents: the prairie rattlesnake. And for pet owners, this means it’s time to be extra vigilant to ensure the safety of our furry companions.

Here in our own backyard, just a stone’s throw from Fort Collins, lies a fascinating, if potentially perilous, natural phenomenon – a significant prairie rattlesnake “mega den.” Thanks to the ongoing “Project RattleCam,” many are getting a unique glimpse into the lives of these often-misunderstood reptiles as they emerge from their winter brumation. This live stream offers an incredible opportunity to observe their behavior as they slowly become more active, basking in the sun and preparing for the season ahead.

But this increased activity also brings with it a heightened risk of encounters between our pets and these venomous snakes. Local veterinary professionals, including those at Colorado State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital, are already reporting an uptick in snake bites on pets. As our dogs and cats explore trails, parks, and even our own backyards, their natural curiosity can put them in harm’s way.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



While rattlesnakes generally prefer to avoid confrontation and will often retreat if given the chance, they will defend themselves if they feel threatened. Their characteristic rattle serves as a warning, but a curious or playful pet might not heed this signal until it’s too late.

So, what can Northern Colorado pet owners do to protect their furry family members during rattlesnake season? Here are some crucial tips to keep in mind:

Leash Up, Look Sharp: The simplest and most effective way to prevent snake bites is to keep your dog on a leash during walks. This gives you control over their movements and prevents them from investigating areas where snakes might be hiding, such as tall grass, rocky outcroppings, and near water sources. Be extra vigilant and scan ahead on trails.

The simplest and most effective way to prevent snake bites is to keep your dog on a leash during walks. This gives you control over their movements and prevents them from investigating areas where snakes might be hiding, such as tall grass, rocky outcroppings, and near water sources. Be extra vigilant and scan ahead on trails. Stick to the Straight and Narrow: Resist the urge to venture off established trails. Staying on clear paths reduces the chances of encountering a hidden snake.

Resist the urge to venture off established trails. Staying on clear paths reduces the chances of encountering a hidden snake. Master the “Leave It” Command: A well-trained “leave it” or “stay” command can be a lifesaver. Practice these commands regularly so your dog responds reliably, even when faced with a potentially interesting (and dangerous) distraction.

A well-trained “leave it” or “stay” command can be a lifesaver. Practice these commands regularly so your dog responds reliably, even when faced with a potentially interesting (and dangerous) distraction. Consider Rattlesnake Avoidance Training: Several local organizations offer rattlesnake avoidance training for dogs. These programs teach dogs to recognize and avoid the scent, sight, and sound of rattlesnakes. It’s an investment that can provide peace of mind.

Several local organizations offer rattlesnake avoidance training for dogs. These programs teach dogs to recognize and avoid the scent, sight, and sound of rattlesnakes. It’s an investment that can provide peace of mind. The Vaccine Conversation: Talk to your veterinarian about the rattlesnake vaccine (Crotalus Atrox Toxoid) for dogs. While it doesn’t prevent a bite, it can significantly lessen the severity of the reaction, potentially buying you crucial time to get your pet to veterinary care. However, remember that vaccination is not a substitute for careful avoidance.

Talk to your veterinarian about the rattlesnake vaccine (Crotalus Atrox Toxoid) for dogs. While it doesn’t prevent a bite, it can significantly lessen the severity of the reaction, potentially buying you crucial time to get your pet to veterinary care. However, remember that vaccination is not a substitute for careful avoidance. Know the Signs and Act Fast: Familiarize yourself with the symptoms of a rattlesnake bite in pets: sudden pain, swelling (often rapid), puncture wounds, bleeding, weakness, and even collapse. If you suspect your pet has been bitten, remain calm and seek immediate veterinary attention. Do not attempt to treat the bite yourself. Keep your pet as still as possible to slow the spread of venom and try to safely identify the snake from a distance for your veterinarian.

Stay Informed, Stay Safe

The awakening of the rattlesnake den is a natural part of our Northern Colorado ecosystem. By understanding their behavior and taking proactive steps to protect our pets, we can continue to enjoy the beauty of our surroundings safely. Take advantage of resources like the “Project RattleCam” to learn more about these fascinating creatures, and most importantly, stay vigilant during your outdoor adventures with your beloved companions.

Local Resources: