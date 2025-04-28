Second Alarm Fire Engulfs Greeley Recycling Business Near 1st Street; Investigation Ongoing

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. – A significant second-alarm fire broke out at a bottle recycling business in the 100 block of 9th Avenue near 1st Street in Greeley early Sunday morning, April 27, 2025. The Greeley Police Department and the Greeley Fire Department responded to the blaze at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Due to the intensity of the fire, a reverse 911 call was initiated to alert residents in the immediate vicinity. Firefighters from the Platte Valley Fire District, Windsor/Severance Fire District, Evans Fire District, and Eaton Fire District provided mutual aid, and UCHealth EMS was also on the scene.

Authorities confirmed that the large commercial building, used for bottle recycling, was unoccupied when the fire started. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. No other nearby structures were affected by the fire.

Fire in the 100 block of 9th Avenue near 1st Street in Greeley (Photo by Greeley Fire Department)

The cause of the fire is currently under active investigation by the Greeley Fire Department, with assistance from investigators from the Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control. These investigators are expected to remain on site throughout Sunday to conduct structural assessments, ensure safety, and work to determine the origin of the fire.

Nearby streets were expected to remain closed or restricted to local access while emergency crews continued their work at the scene.

Fire in the 100 block of 9th Avenue near 1st Street in Greeley (Photo by Greeley Fire Department)

Investigators are urging anyone with information related to the fire to contact Rito Gallardo at (970) 405-7184.

No further details regarding the fire will be released today as the investigation continues.