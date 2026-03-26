Weld County Extends Accessible Transit Service Through 2026

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Via Mobility partnership continues providing free rides for seniors and residents with disabilities across Northern Colorado

Weld County residents who rely on accessible transportation will continue to have that support through the end of 2026, following a decision by county commissioners to extend an agreement with Via Mobility Transit Services.

Community Message

The extension ensures that older adults and individuals with disabilities in unincorporated Weld County and several nearby communities can continue accessing free shared-ride transportation for essential daily needs.

“This is a great program that can help our residents maintain their independence, and it’s something we’re happy to see continue,” said Weld County Commissioner Chair Scott James.

Via Mobility Services, a nonprofit provider specializing in accessible transportation, allows eligible riders to schedule trips up to seven days in advance. The service connects residents to medical appointments, grocery stores, social visits, and other important destinations across Northern Colorado and even into Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Since launching in Weld County, the program has delivered more than 7,000 rides to over 200 registered users. Local officials say the service plays a key role in helping residents stay connected and independent, especially in rural areas where transportation options can be limited.

Weld County contributes approximately $46,000 annually to support the program, alongside funding from participating municipalities, state transportation funds, and federal rural transit programs.

The service operates in multiple communities, including Ault, Fort Lupton, Gilcrest, Hudson, Johnstown, Keenesburg, Kersey, Milliken, Nunn, and Platteville, as well as surrounding unincorporated areas. Riders must meet eligibility requirements and schedule trips in advance through Via’s reservation system.

Residents interested in learning more or signing up can visit Via Mobility Services at https://viacolorado.org.

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Attribution: Weld County Government