Weld County Man Faces 123 Charges

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Sheriff’s office says investigation began after cyber tips involving alleged child exploitation material uploads

A 36-year-old Weld County man was arrested Sunday following a lengthy investigation into alleged online child exploitation activity, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

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Investigators say Jonathan Najera-Rodriguez was arrested during a traffic stop near Highway 34 and 47th Avenue on suspicion of 123 counts of sexual exploitation of a child involving video material.

Jonathan Najera-Rodriguez

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives launched the investigation on June 26, 2025, after receiving multiple cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alleging that an individual had uploaded videos containing child sexual abuse material.

The arrest highlights the continuing role of cyber tip investigations in identifying and prosecuting alleged online crimes involving children across Northern Colorado and beyond. Weld County authorities said the investigation remains active.

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The sheriff’s office stated it remains committed to pursuing investigations and prosecutions involving the exploitation of children online.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Detective Shagena at (970) 400-5381 or by email at [email protected].

All charges are allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

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Attribution: Information provided by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.