Larimer Humane Society and Madwire® Clinch National Video Award

Local effort aimed at keeping pets with their families wins People’s Choice

KARA PAPPAS, MNM | LARIMER HUMANE SOCIETY

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

kpappas@larimerhumane.org



DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT & COMMUNITY RELATIONS

Larimer Humane Society, in partnership with Madwire®, was awarded the People’s Choice PSA Award for their video promoting programs to keep pets with the families who love them.

The award, sponsored by Hill’s Food, Shelter and Love™, was presented at The Association of Animal Welfare Advancement’s Fall Conference, held in Houston, Tex. The PSA Awards recognize the top ads from animal welfare groups utilized in support of pets in need.

The Better Together campaign video highlights Larimer Humane Society’s effort, launched in conjunction with the organization’s 50thanniversary, to help keep pets with the families who love them. The $100,000 campaign is aimed to support pet owners in the four challenge areas which most commonly lead to pet relinquishment, including medical issues, behavioral concerns, food/supply insecurity, and disaster/crisis relief.

Madwire generously supported the campaign by producing an animated, three-minute video sharing the significance of the human-animal bond from a pet’s point of view. The video was specifically created to share the campaign with supporters who wish to see family members – two-legged and four – remain together.

“It was important that this piece specifically highlight the benefits of our new program, while also communicating to pet owners that Larimer Humane Society is a compassionate and responsible resource should they have to relinquish a pet,” said, Judy Calhoun, CEO for Larimer Humane Society. “We are proud to provide owners with an experience that is free from judgement if they must rehome a companion, but do now have alternative programming in place which may help alleviate a family’s need to say ‘goodbye.’ Madwire crafted a video that perfectly communicated both of these critical messages.”

“We were thrilled to have the opportunity to work on the Better Together campaign by creating the animated video. We believe in the campaign and the work that is being done by Larimer Humane Society to help keep pets in their homes,” said Farra Lanzer, Director of PR & Community Relations for Madwire.

The Better Together Campaign is 85% of the way toward its goal, aiming to raise an additional $10,000 before year-end. An anonymous donor will provide a $5,000 match in order to bring the first phase of the project to completion. Larimer Humane Society has already launched partnerships with Colorado Pet Pantry – in conjunction with the Food Bank for Larimer County, Crossroads Safehouse, and Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic, extending programming to those at risk of needing to surrender a pet. In-house efforts at Larimer Humane Society’s shelter can also assist owners across the program’s four focus areas.

Larimer Humane Society is an independent, non-profit animal welfare organization whose mission is to further the compassionate, safe, and responsible relationship between animals and people. As the largest animal shelter in northern Colorado, Larimer Humane Society is proud to accept all animals in need regardless of age, breed, medical status or temperament.

Madwire, LLC. is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. Madwire’s brands — Marketing 360®, Websites 360®, SpaceCraft™, and Top Rated Local® — enable SMBs to do everything from building a website to accepting payments, managing leads and customers, appointments, online reviews, social media, business listings, content marketing, multi-channel digital advertising campaigns and more. Madwire was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow. Madwire is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado with offices in Austin, Texas.

The video is available to view at http://bit.ly/50BetterTogether.